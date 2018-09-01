Atlee uses late stop to beat Deep Run 21-13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twin Hickory - Opening games of any season don't always carry playoff connotations, but the winner of Atlee and Deep Run could have a huge leg up by the time the playoffs roll around in November.

Based on their future schedules, and how the playoff spots will likely be taken up in Class 5, the Raiders 21-13 win over the Wildcats could prove to be the deciding factor in which team plays an 11th game this year.

Atlee ran for 270 yards, led by Isaiah Able's 97 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Tyler Warren completed just three of his 8 pass attempts, but two went for scores to Alex Oliver. Warren also had a rushing TD.

The Raider defense did the rest, limiting Deep Run (0-1) to just under 100 yards of total offense.

Still, the Wildcats had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but a Bo Kite pass was picked off by Carter Nash to seal the win for the Raiders (1-0).