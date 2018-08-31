Woman arrested after smashing Greyhound bus window in D.C. road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman who was caught on camera smashing the window of a Greyhound bus and nearly running the bus driver with her vehicle in a D.C. road rage incident has been arrested.

Mariana Silver, 20, of Northeast, D.C., is now behind bars and is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to DCW50.

Police said Silver was involved in a traffic collision in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast on Thursday around 6:20 p.m.

An argument started and then Silver got an object out of her vehicle and started hitting the Greyhound bus several times. A video shows Silver smashing the windows and busting the mirrors.

Then, the bus driver tried to stop Silver from driving away from the scene. That’s when police say Silver struck the driver with her car several times and drove off.

The events were captured on a cell phone and can be seen in the video below. [Note: The video contains strong language.]