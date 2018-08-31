How to identify youth mental health issues in your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Home for Boys & Girls offers free workshops on identifying youth mental health issues.

A local youth advocacy group said the recent shootings in Florida have put a spotlight on the mental health and well-being of our young people.

Representatives of the Virginia Home for Boys & Girls said their goal was to make intervening in a youth mental health crisis as common as traditional CPR or first aid. They’re offering workshops that virtually everyone could benefit from.

Claiborne Mason, president of the VHBG stopped by the studio to talk about the program, which offers workshops on September 21, October 12, November 16, and December 7.

To get more information about signing up for a workshop click here or call Lisa Francis at 804-270-6566 ext 159.