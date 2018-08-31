Images show suspect stealing from Henrico church

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identity a suspect caught on surveillance cameras stealing from a church in Henrico County earlier this summer.

Henrico Police released surveillance images of the burglary at Staples Mill Road Baptist Church on Sunday, June 17.

Officers said the suspect broke into the church around 4:30 a.m. and then made off with an undisclosed amount of music equipment.

If you can identify the suspect — or have information that could help detectives — call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

