RICHMOND, Va. - Social media is a huge part of the world we live in today. But did you know that there are social and cognitive effects of high digital screen usage? Licensed Clinical Social Worked Nina Schroder stopped by our studio and discussed the potential negative effects of increased screen time and mental health. To read more on the subject, you can check out Nina’s article in Richmond Family Magazine here: https://richmondfamilymagazine.com/article/well-being-in-the-digital-age/
Social Media and Mental Health
