RICHMOND, Va. - Sid Kingsley is a talented Singer/Songwriter who enjoys performing all over the East Coast. Sid made his debut on our LIVE show alongside fellow musician Jordan Stoll and performed two original songs just for us. You can catch Sid performing at The Hof on Friday, August 31st at 7:30 pm, at the Camel on Friday, September 28th and again on Saturday, September 29th at Hardywood Brewing company. For more information you can visit www.sidkingsleymusic.com
Enjoy the musical stylings of Sid Kingsley
