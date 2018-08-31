× Police seek stolen car allegedly linked to Joshua Federico

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle that may have been in the possession of Joshua Federico. Federico was arrested last weekend on charges of murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after he shot his estranged wife and murdered her boyfriend, according to police.

The vehicle, a neon/electric blue, four-door, 2004 Acura TSX sedan, is owned by someone who is known to Federico and was parked at Federico’s residence along the 12300 block of Black Road.

The vehicle should bear Virginia tags VTR-1446, but police say that different tags may be on it. If you have information about this vehicle, please contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Note: photos included of the vehicle are stock photos, not the actual vehicle sought by police.