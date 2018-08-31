Petersburg woman arrested for arson, attempted murder after setting house on fire with baby inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A dispute between two woman lead to one of them setting two fires inside the home they shared, fire investigators say

On August 17, Petersburg firefighters arrived at a home on McKenzie Street and found "two rooms burning, they found a house filled with smoke," Assistant Fire Marshal Marlow Jones said.

What firefighters didn't find were working smoke detectors inside the house.

Three people lived in the house and found a woman and her baby outside as well as the suspect investigators say started the fire.

"An argument happened inside the house, she sat two rooms on fire with the intent of nobody getting out," investigators said.

Jones says clothing and furniture were among the items used to help start one of the fires. The suspect, Crystal Chantelle Wilkins, ended up suffering smoke inhalation and was flown by medical helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

On Thursday after being released, Wilkins was arrested on three charges, one count of arson and two counts of attempted murder.