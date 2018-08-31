Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offering free admission on Labor Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is inviting the community to attend their Labor Day celebration Monday with free admission to the public.

The event sponsored by Genworth is called Genworth Free Community Day.

All visitors will be able to enjoy the colorful sights at the botanical garden with free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission will include entrance to the popular Butterflies LIVE! exhibit and one of the last chances to see the Origami in the Garden: Art by Kevin Box.

The event will also feature a free yoga class with Shanna Praneshwari Latia of Sacred Vibes Yoga from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat.

There will also be music by DJ Lonnie B and Kelli Lemon under the Bloemendaal House tent from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

