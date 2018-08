× Jahnke Road flooded near Lucille Brown Middle School in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break has flooded a portion of Jahnke Road, along the 6300 block near Lucille Brown Middle School, in South Richmond.

The cause of break, as well as an estimated time of repair, is not yet known.

The westbound lanes of Jahnke Road are closed at this time.

