ISKCON of Richmond celebrates Janmashtami Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the largest celebrated religious festival in the world will celebrate in Richmond on Labor day. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) of Richmond is putting up a grand Janmashtami Festival. The festival marks the appearance of Lord Krishna and is being held at the Cultural Center of India, 6641 Ironbridge Parkway in Chester.

Admission is free and every guest will be served with a free vegetarian dinner. Festival will also include multiple cultural presentations by the community kids and adults, there will also be music in the form of Kirtan (Musical Mantra Meditation) and dance. For more information call 786-218-2824 or 603-557-8536 or visit http://richmondkrishna.com/.