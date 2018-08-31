RICHMOND, Va. - Did you know that college students are unlikely to follow a budget, save and invest money or pay their bills? Financial Advisor Tracey Shackelford stopped by our LIVE show and shared five tips with us to help manage your kids spending. For more information you can visit www.northwesternmutual.com
Five tips to help college kids manage their budgets this school year
