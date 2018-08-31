× Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa

FARIFAX COUNTY, Va. — The ex-boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl who went missing and was later found dead in Fairfax County has been charged for her murder, according to police.

Nebiyu Ebrahim, 18, was charged with first degree murder Thursday in the death of Jholie Moussa.

The arrest came after Ebrahim was released from custody on a separate felony assault against Jholie.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the 4200 block of Sonia Court in Alexandria on Friday, January 12. She was reported missing one day later.

Police say Ebrahim was identified as a person of interest in her disappearance in January, but no one had been charged in the case until Thursday.

Moussa’s body was discovered two weeks later in a wooded area at Woodlawn Park, within walking distance of Ebrahim’s Fairfax County residence.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Moussa’s death suffocation by smothering and blunt force trauma.

Thursday search and rescue divers returned to Woodlawn Park for additional evidence in the murder of Moussa.

Search and Rescue divers combing the water for additional evidence in the murder of Jholie Moussa. pic.twitter.com/PIOuL8jEdY — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 31, 2018

Ebrahim is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police confirmed that Ebrahim had previously assaulted Moussa.