Enjoy this garden fresh zucchini dish from Author Wendy Sand Eckel

RICHMOND, Va. - Best-Selling Author Wendy Sand Eckel intermingles delicious recipes in her popular mystery novels. The talented Author and Chef made a return visit to our studio and walked us through how to create her Garden Fresh Spiralized Zucchini dish featuring lemon and ricotta. For more information you can visit https://www.wendysandeckelauthor.com/

Rosalie Hart’s Squash Noodles with Lemon and Ricotta

Makes 6 side portions

1 - 2 medium zucchini

1 - 2 yellow summer squash

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 cups whole milk organic ricotta cheese

1/2 cup and 2 tablespoons freshly shredded parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon lemon

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons basil cut into small slivers

Set oven on broil and preheat to 375º.

Using a spiralizer, spiralize the zucchini and squash into noodles. Cut the strands that are over 6 - 8 inches.

Coat a baking dish with olive oil and make six nests of noodles, alternating zucchini and summer squash. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and place under the broiler for 3 - 5 minutes so that the noodles crisp up but don’t brown.

Meanwhile whisk together the ricotta, 1/2 cup parmesan, lemon, and garlic.

Remove the squash from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes. Once the noodles have cooled, make a well in each nest and fill with the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle the oregano and 2 tablespoons of parmesan over top. Dust with basil slivers.

Broil in oven approximately 5 - 10 minutes, or until the noodles have just started to brown on the edges. Remove from oven and place a nest on each plate.