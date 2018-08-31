Enjoy this garden fresh zucchini dish from Author Wendy Sand Eckel

RICHMOND, Va. - Best-Selling Author Wendy Sand Eckel intermingles delicious recipes in her popular mystery novels. The talented Author and Chef made a return visit to our studio and walked us through how to create her Garden Fresh Spiralized Zucchini dish featuring lemon and ricotta. For more information you can visit https://www.wendysandeckelauthor.com/
Rosalie Hart’s Squash Noodles with Lemon and Ricotta
Makes 6 side portions
1 - 2 medium zucchini
1 - 2 yellow summer squash
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
2 cups whole milk organic ricotta cheese
1/2 cup and 2 tablespoons freshly shredded parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon lemon
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons basil cut into small slivers
Set oven on broil and preheat to 375º.
Using a spiralizer, spiralize the zucchini and squash into noodles. Cut the strands that are over 6 - 8 inches.
Coat a baking dish with olive oil and make six nests of noodles, alternating zucchini and summer squash. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and place under the broiler for 3 - 5 minutes so that the noodles crisp up but don’t brown.
Meanwhile whisk together the ricotta, 1/2 cup parmesan, lemon, and garlic.
Remove the squash from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes. Once the noodles have cooled, make a well in each nest and fill with the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle the oregano and 2 tablespoons of parmesan over top. Dust with basil slivers.
Broil in oven approximately 5 - 10 minutes, or until the noodles have just started to brown on the edges. Remove from oven and place a nest on each plate.