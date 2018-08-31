× Minor injuries reported in Doswell crash that backed up I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — “Numerous” minor injuries were reported in a crash that backed up Interstate 95, according to Virginia State Police. All lanes of southbound I-95, in Doswell, have since reopened.

“At 10:18 a.m. Friday (Aug. 31), Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 101 mile marker,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “There were numerous injuries, but all were minor. The crash remains under investigation at this time.”

The crash backed up southbound traffic for more than seven miles.

