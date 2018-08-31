Chesterfield girl returns to soccer after completing chemotherapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One year after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a young Chesterfield girl has returned to the sport that helped save her life.

CBS 6 first told the story of Catherine Muir last year after she recieved the stunning diagnosis during a physical to play soccer.

She is a member of the richmond kickers 12U Elite Team and thoughts of returning to play with her twin sister Molly and teammates motivated her through some of the toughest times during her treatment.

Earlier this year, Catherine received a bone marrow transplant from her sister Emma and went through several rounds of chemotherapy.

Both Catherine and Emma came through the procedure with flying colors. In late June, Catherine’s blood tests revealed no leukemia cells.

She had her final chemotherapy treatment in early July and has returned to her soccer team and also swam for the Magnolia Green Dragons this summer.

Catherine had another bone marrow biopsy earlier this week. She and her family await those results where they hope for more positive news.

You can follow along with Catherine’s journey on Facebook at Catherine’s Fight.

If you would like to nominate someone to be profiled, email us at beyondtheroster@wtvr.com.