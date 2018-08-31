Another Chesterfield pool shut down after glass thrown in water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County neighborhood swimming pool is closed for the rest of the summer after a recent act of vandalism.

Officials with the Woodlake Community Association said someone threw glass into the SRC pool, causing water it to spread through the water.

“The proper procedure for anything involving glass is to drain the pool completely, clean it thoroughly, and refill it,” said Woodlake officials in a Facebook post.

“Given that we are at the end of our outdoor pool season and do not have enough time to complete the process before Monday, we felt it was best to close in the interest and safety of our residents and members.”

Two weeks ago, CBS 6 reported that vandals threw trash and broken glass into Celebration pool in Hampton Park, as well as Fox Creek Pool in Midlothian.

There is no word if the incidents are connected.

Officials say they are in the process of installing updated cameras at the poll. That project should be completed in September.

Neighborhood officials say the two pools at the AFC were not affected and remain open for the rest of the season.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact General Manager Juli Reddington at julir@woodlakeonline.com.