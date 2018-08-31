× 19 children, adults from one family hurt in I-95 crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Nineteen children and adults were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south in Hanover County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police. All of the injuries were considered minor.

“Southbound traffic was slowing to a stop [near mile marker 100] when a 2017 Nissan Armada was unable to brake in time and caused a chain reaction crash,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The Nissan rear-ended a 2016 Jeep and a 2016 Toyota Camry rear-ended the Nissan. The Nissan Armada and Toyota Camry were family members traveling together to Richmond for the weekend.”

Camry Hadaf Alsamet, 19, of Baltimore, was charged with reckless driving and one count of failure to secure a child, according to police.

“Alsamet was traveling with four passengers. One of the passengers, a two-year-old, was sharing a seat belt with an adult passenger in the back seat,” the police spokesperson said. “Alsamet was wearing a seat belt.”

Armada driver Ebrahim Ahmed, 25, of Jamaica, N.Y., was charged with reckless driving, no valid operator’s license, and four counts of failure to secure a child in a child safety seat, according to police.

“Ahmed was traveling with 10 passengers: one adult; a 17-year-old; and eight under the age of eight years old,” the police spokesperson said. “A four-month-old was sitting in the lap of its mother at the time of the crash. A four-year-old was not secured in a child safety seat. A six-year-old and a seven-year-old were not secured in booster seats. A nine-year-old was riding in the back cargo compartment. Ahmed was wearing a seat belt.”

No one in the Jeep was hurt.

“Traffic volumes across Virginia has steadily increased throughout the day as people begin their Labor Day weekend travels,” the police spokesperson said. “The Virginia State Police is reminding ALL motorists – drivers and passengers; Virginians & visitors – to buckle up every one, every age, every ride.”

