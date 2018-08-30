× Woman sentenced to prison for role in armed bank robberies

RICHMOND, Va. – A Vermont woman was sentenced today to 7 1/2 years in prison for her role in two area bank robberies dating back to December 2017.

According to court documents, Jennifer Bessette, 34, of Milton, and two co-conspirators executed bank robberies of a BB&T Bank in Henrico and a Wells Fargo Bank in Richmond.

Bessette served as the getaway car driver and wrote the demand notes. The robbery crew obtained approximately $1,200 in cash from the Wells Fargo Bank robbery and $4,200 in cash from BB&T, and GPS locators in the money stolen during the Wells Fargo robbery led law enforcement to apprehending the defendants.