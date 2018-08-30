× Mystery buyer snags $2 million Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two residential properties in western Henrico County sold this month in deals that each topped the $2 million mark.

The 7,400-square-foot house at 643 Walsing Drive in Mooreland Landing sold Aug. 13 for $2.26 million, just above its asking price of $2.25 million. Farther east along the River Road corridor, an 11,800-square-foot house at 8 Berkshire Drive sold three days later for $2.04 million, below its latest list price of $2.15 million.

The 7-acre Walsing Drive property, which went under contract within a week of its May 6 listing, was purchased through an LLC named after the address. Local attorney Edward Kidd with Troutman Sanders registered the entity with the State Corporation Commission.

Joyner Fine Properties’ Richard Bower represented the mystery buyer and also listed the home for seller Jeffrey Congdon. Bower did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.