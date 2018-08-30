There’s still time to refresh your floors this month with 50 Floors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -Brand new flooring installed in a day that’s the 50 Floor way, and you still have time to get a great deal this month. Kerry James from 50 Floors stopped by our studio and shared with us a few great promotions that you can take advantage of today.

During the month of August, 50 Floor is offering 60% off on all carpet, hardwood, laminate and vinyl.

Plus, mention promo code 'Virginia This Morning' for an additional $100 off.

Free In-Home Consultation & Estimate

1-877-50FLOOR | www.50Floor.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR}