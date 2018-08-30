Take a bite out of these Crispy Rockfish Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living was back in the kitchen with another tasty and easy to assemble dish, Crispy Rockfish Tacos with slaw. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/

Local Crispy Rockfish Tacos

Yield: 2 tacos per serving and 1-1/2 cups of slaw per serving

1 cup whole milk

3 whole egg (cracked and beaten)

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups seafood breader (House Autry)

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp chili powder

1 pound fresh rockfish filets (cut into Baton matchsticks)

1 quart vegetable oil

8 flour tortillas 8” (Mission)

Slaw:

2 cups shredded green cabbage

2 cups shredded red cabbage

½ cup shredded carrots

1 lime (squeezed)

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp sunflower oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Ready Time: 30-35 minutes