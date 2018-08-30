Take a bite out of these Crispy Rockfish Tacos

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living was back in the kitchen with another tasty and easy to assemble dish, Crispy Rockfish Tacos with slaw. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/
Local Crispy Rockfish Tacos
Yield: 2 tacos per serving and 1-1/2 cups of slaw per serving
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3 whole egg (cracked and beaten)
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups seafood breader (House Autry)
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 pound fresh rockfish filets (cut into Baton matchsticks)
- 1 quart vegetable oil
- 8 flour tortillas 8” (Mission)
Slaw:
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage
- 2 cups shredded red cabbage
- ½ cup shredded carrots
- 1 lime (squeezed)
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp sunflower oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Ready Time: 30-35 minutes
- Preheat oil to 350 F. Set up 3-part breading station with the flour, egg wash, and seasoning (add cumin and chili powder to the seasoning) to create the breader. Before breading, pat fish dry. This helps the breader stick to the fish. While breading the fish always remember to use one wet hand and one dry hand to keep breader from becoming wet.
- Place breaded fish gently into the tempered oil and fry for 3-4 minutes.
- Place fried fish onto a plate with a grate or napkins to help the fish to drain all excess oils.
- In a small mixing bowl combine all ingredients for the slaw and mix well, letting the slaw rest for 10 minutes to enhance the flavors.
- Place both fish and a garnish of lime slaw onto a warm 8” flour tortilla shell
- Serve with sliced radishes, chopped cilantro, sliced avocados, and lime wedges on the side
- Enjoy!!