Surviving a Rip Current 

RICHMOND, Va. - As we approach the holiday weekend, many will flock to the water to enjoy a day out at the beach. We recently caught up with Ali Joy who shared an important story with us regarding the dangers of Rip Currents. Ali was joined by Tom Gill, Chief of Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, who filled us in on important safety tips that you need to know before hitting the beach. For more information you can visit the Facebook page Ali created, facebook.com/FloatDontFight and the USLA Rip Current Page usual.org