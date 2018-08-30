Police: Suspects steal credit card at Stony Point, run up thousand in charges

RICHMOND, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identity two woman suspected of stealing a credit card earlier this month at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond.

James Mercante with Richmond Police said detectives believe the pair stole a credit card on Saturday, Aug. 18 at the mall.

Mercante said the suspects then charged several thousand dollars of purchases to the card.

Anyone who can identify the women is asked to call Third Precinct Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

