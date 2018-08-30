Shaynefully Delicious fresh fruit Crostada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Fan favorite and local foodie Shayne Rogers, AKA Shaynefully Delicious, helped us celebrate ‘little Friday’ with her delightful Fresh Fruit Crostada. This recipe is the perfect sweet addition to your Labor Day weekend barbecue!

Two Pre-made pie crusts

2T sugar

Fresh fruit of your choice. I used nectarines, cherries and figs

15 oz. Ricotta

4 oz goat cheese

3T honey

A few grinds of pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unroll pie crusts, sprinkle with sugar and cut into desired shapes. 2”x2” works well to load up with cheese and fruit. Prick each piece with a fork 2 or 3 times. Bake for 6-7 minutes until just starting to brown. Dice fruit and pit cherries. Mix together Ricotta, goat cheese, honey and pepper, add some more fresh pepper for garnish before you serve. You could do all of this a day in advance and set out in pretty bowls for your Labor Day party or tailgate. Enjoy