Police investigating double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating a double shooting in Petersburg after two men were found shot Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of E Wythe and S Old Church Streets.

Crime Insider sources say both male victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about a possible shooting suspect.

If you have any additional information about the shooting, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

