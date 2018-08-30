Drive-thru Panera planned for Westchester Commons

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fast-casual restaurant chain with a heavy presence throughout metro Richmond has another location in the works in western Chesterfield County.

Panera Bread is planning to build a freestanding 4,400-square-foot restaurant on a 1.7-acre site at 200 Schofield Drive in the Westchester Commons development, according to plans filed with the county’s planning division.

Plans call for the restaurant to front Watkins Centre Parkway, with access via Schofield Drive. It will have a drive-thru and patio seating.

Locally based Timmons Group is the engineer on the project, county documents show.

The site plan is pending approval from county planners.

Panera did not return multiple emails for comment by press time.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.