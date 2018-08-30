Officer pulls 4-foot ball python from Richmond home’s basement

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials said a Richmond Police officer pulled a nearly four-foot ball python from a home on Richmond’s Southside earlier this month.

Richmond Police officials posted photos of the rescue on the department’s Facebook page Thursday.

Officials said officer Ryan Novak responded to a call about a snake in the basement from a homeowner in the 4300 block of Britannia Road.

“Fortunately for the homeowner, it was Novak that responded and took care of the situation,” officials wrote.

Police said Novak removed the snake and then took the reptile to the 2nd Precinct before turning it over to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

“It turns out, Officer Novak has several snakes himself, and had no issue dealing with the situation,” officials said.

There has been no word yet if the snake’s owner came forward.