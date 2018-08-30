× New Shoes for Back to School Ministry

RICHMOND, Va. — The “New Shoes for Back To School Ministry” of The Richmond Partnership of Churches now in its 12th year, is gearing up to host a collection of churches’ Ministry on Labor Day. This year the Ministry will host downtown at Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, 614 North Third Street and Southside at George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield Street, Richmond. There is also a new time for the shoe give-away, from 8 am – 2 pm. The Ministry is meeting the needs of students on the North and South of the James in Metropolitan Richmond and in surrounding counties. New shoes will be given out free of charge to students K – 12, parents must accompany their children to the location closet to them. Each child will receive one (1) pair of new shoes.

The Ministry was started by the Director Rita Willis in 2006 at Third St. Bethel A.M.E. when 712 pairs were given to anxious students, and it has grown to a total of over 82,000 pairs of new shoes given out. New churches join the ministry each year, this year there are 16 churches in the Ministry including Temple Beth-El . To donate new shoes or a monetary gift stop by Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W Cary Street, Richmond or at either location of the shoe give-away before the event starts.