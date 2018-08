Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - No Labor Day picnic would be complete without chips and salsa. Host Jessica Noll met two ‘makers’ from the Midlothian area who are raising the bar with their homemade Chips and Salsa.

You can find Salsas Don Sebastian and Capital Chips in stores across the area. For more information you can visit https://www.salsasdonsebastian.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/CapitalChips/