Los Angeles is renaming a street to honor former President Obama

The City of Los Angeles will soon rename a road in honor of the country’s first African-American president.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted 15-0 to change the name of a section of “Rodeo Road” to “Obama Boulevard,” and the city’s mayor took to social media to break the news.

“We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President Barack Obama when traveling across L.A,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

City Council President Herb Wesson introduced the motion to rename the nearly 4-mile stretch of road back in 2017.

Wesson chose this specific location because Obama held his first campaign rally in Los Angeles on February 20, 2007, at Rancho Cienega Park, said the motion. The park is located on Rodeo Road and right across from W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Final approval came exactly 10 years after Obama made history by officially becoming the Democratic Party’s first African-American presidential nominee on August 28, 2008.

“Proud to take this next step on a day that meant so much to so many,” Wesson tweeted regarding the approval of his motion.

Wesson also highlighted the fact that the approval came on the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Rodeo Road, which is in the western side of Los Angeles, will not be the first strip to be named in honor of former presidents. According to the council, the 10th Council District is home to Washington Boulevard, Adams Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard.

CNN reached out to both the mayor and council to learn when the change will take place, and is waiting to hear back.