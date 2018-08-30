Crews rush to fix school’s air conditioning before classes begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Just five days before school begins for students, parents are asking the CBS 6 Problem Solvers to find out why a school in Prince George County does not have working air conditioning.

One mother whose son with special needs attends to J.E.J. Moore Middle School called the air conditioning issue a serious problem.

“I don't want to send my child to school if it’s going to be hot like that,” the concerned mother explained. “I’d rather keep him at home where I know he`s going to be cool.”

The mother, who spoke to WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jasmine Norwood on the condition of anonymity, said she was drenched with sweat after attending an orientation at the school Wednesday.

“We come out of there and our backs of our shirts were soaked,” she recalled. “And it is not good for anyone’s child anyone’s child to be in that hot air.”

School district officials said the air conditioning stopped working Tuesday afternoon. Since that time, school leaders said crews have been working around the clock to try fix it.

School officials said they hope the issue will be resolved by the first day of school.

However, the assistant superintendent said mobile air conditioning units will be placed in classrooms until the central air is working again.

Additionally, officials said the school’s principal will be sending a letter to parents about the issue.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.