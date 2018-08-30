× GRTC Henrico expansion includes route to Short Pump; begins Sept. 16

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – With the launch of the GRTC Pulse in the rear-view mirror, the public transit system is now set to expand from Henrico County’s East and West Ends.

Beginning September 16, a new GRTC expansion aims to increase access to jobs, shopping and other services with new stops in Short Pump, at The Shops at White Oak Village and at Richmond International Airport.

The changes represent the largest expansion of GRTC transit system service in Henrico County in the past 25 years, according to GRTC officials.

Some of the service improvements started in June, including color-coded frequencies that tells riders how frequent the bus stops.

The latest changes aim to offer riders new destinations, more bus routes later in the evening and more frequent bus routes.

The expansion of Route 19 deep into Short Pump, just shy of the Goochland County line, will provide routine service along West Broad Street between The Shops at Willow Lawn and West Broad Marketplace near the Goochland-Henrico line.

Not only will the route extend farther west (used to end at the Pemberton and Broad Street area), it will also run more frequently, and provide service on weekends.

There will also be an enhanced weekday service to Richmond International Airport on the Route 7 A/B Nine Mile route. The route will run every 30 minutes between downtown Richmond and Henrico’s east end.

GRTC Route 91 Laburnum Connector will connect Henrico between The Shops at White Oak Village in the East End to The Shops at Willow Lawn on the West End. Buses will operate every 60 minutes.

The routes 19 West Broad Street, 7 A/B Nine Mile Henrico, 91 Laburnum Connector will all offer service until 11 p.m. Monday through Saturdays, with Sunday service until 10 p.m.

The expansion of the routes in Henrico is part of a $1.2 million increase in county funding for the bus system.

If you would like more information about the GRTC service expansion in Henrico, click here.