Friends saw teen accidentally shoot self during FaceTime call, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP, OH — A 14-year-old is dead after police said his friends saw him accidentally shoot himself.

Union Township police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the teen’s home in the 4200 block of Beechmont Drive, WLWT reported.

Police said the teenager was holding a gun while on a FaceTime call with friends when the gun accidentally went off and hit the teen in the face.

The friends then called 911, and the teen was taken to a hospital.

“I hung up immediately. I was going to go check on him, but then I realized I should probably call the cops before I went to his house,” said the 911 caller.

The teen was home alone and the friend who called 911 said the shooting happened in his bedroom.

Police said it appears the teen didn’t know the gun was loaded.

“He didn’t know that there was a live round in it,” said the 911 caller.

Police have not confirmed how the teen got the gun or who it belonged to.

The teenager was a freshman at West Clermont High School, police said. It is unclear why he wasn’t at school.

The school said grief counselors will be available for students and staff.