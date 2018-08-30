TRACK STORM: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Final Score Friday 2018: Week 2 scoreboard

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 2 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 02 Scores
(8)L.C. Bird
   (9)Monacan
(3)Thomas Dale 6pm
 Glen Allen 5pm
Mills Godwin      Atlee  
(10)Lee-Davis
6pm
Deep Rum 5:30
James River
   Petersburg
  
Douglas Freeman 11am
 John Marshall
  
Riverbend      Woodside      
(2)Manchester
   (1)Highland Springs
  
(6)Varina
   Hermitage
  
Meadowbrook
   (4)Henrico
  
Caroline
   St. John Paul the Great
  
Patrick Henry
   Benedictine
 4pm
Trinity Episcopal
   (5)Dinwiddie
  
St. Christopher’s
 4pm
 Smithfield
  
Tabb
   Clover Hill
      
(7)Hopewell 7pm
 Prince George
 7p
Cosby
   Huguenot
  
Matoaca 10am
 Jamestown  
Powhatan
   Thomas Jefferson  
Midlothian 5pm Armstrong
   
Fork Union
     King & Queen
  
Goochland   BSH  
Chancellor   King William
  
Louisa   Bruton
  
Brunswick   Northumberland
  
Amelia   Northampton  
Franklin   Sussex  
Essex
   Lancaster
  
Rappahanock
   Mathews  
Middlesex
 PPD
 Washington & Lee  
         
        