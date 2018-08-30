Petersburg church offers drive-thru service: ‘Our world needs prayer now’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In an era of drive through coffee shops, fast food restaurants and even liquor stores, businesses across industries have turned to the drive-thru to make every day tasks a quicker and more convenient process. But what if the concept was applied to church?

That's the idea behind Pastors Debbie and Michael Baugham's drive-thru prayer service at Blanford United Methodist Church in Petersburg - supplicants who can't make regular service can supplement with drive-thru prayer and receive personal, car-side blessings from Debbie and Michael.

It's a concept that Debbie first heard about 20 years ago but that didn't become a reality until she acquired her own church.

"Twenty-ish years ago I worked a secular job in Newport News and during Lent they started a drive through prayer and I just thought it was the coolest thing," Baughman said.

The process is simple and takes only a few minutes, but parishioners say it's an incredibly empowering part of their day.

"It's convenient and it gives me a charge before I hit work for the day," parishioner Shel Douglas said.

She said that it's necessary to find new ways to introduce religion and attract people to it.

Debbie says that she thinks prayer is especially needed in the current day in age and believes that the drive-thru concept makes religion more accessible to people living increasingly busy lives.

"Look around at our world - if we can change one life then that will change someone's else's life ultimately - it's a trickle down," Baughman said. "Our world needs prayer now, I don't know if everyone believes that, but they should. We need to believe in something."