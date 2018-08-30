Suspect wanted for stealing bottle of Hennessy from Chesterfield ABC store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing a bottle of liquor from a Virginia ABC store in Chesterfield County last weekend.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said a photo from the store surveillance cameras at 201 Stonebridge Plaza captured a suspect stealing a bottle of Hennessy Cognac on Saturday, Aug. 25.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!