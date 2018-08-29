It’s going to feel like 105° today in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hot and humid weather continues in Richmond on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures feeling like they are 100+ degrees. Please be careful and limit your time outdoors.

A strong upper-level ridge will remain over the eastern U.S. throughout today, keeping the combination of high heat and very high humidity in place.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for areas roughly along and east of I-95 noon through 7 p.m.

The heat index during these times will reach 105 degrees.

An upper-level wave will cause the ridge to buckle on Thursday, allow a cold front to slowly move through Virginia on Thursday.

This front will result in slight cooling and will be a trigger for showers and storms Thursday afternoon. A few storms will be possible again on Friday as the front remains draped over the region.

The upper-level ridge will become re-established over the region this weekend, with hot and humid weather expected Saturday through Labor Day.

A few storms will be possible each afternoon, but no days should be a wash out. Hot and humid weather will remain in place for the first couple of days of school next week.