19-year-old driver killed in Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old driver was killed in a Henrico County car crash.

The driver was identified by police as Shea Hargrove of Richmond.

The crash was reported on Charles City Road, near the Henrico-Charles City County line, Wednesday before 7 a.m.

“The crash involved a single vehicle that had left the roadway and overcorrected causing it to run off the road,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The vehicle struck several trees killing the driver instantly.”

Investigators said speed appeared to be a factor and added the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

