Elementary school teacher, church leader arrested

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Ryan Thomas Pick, 40, of Woodbridge, was charged with five counts of use of a communication system for crimes against children, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Pick was arrested August 21 in Hanover and booked, without bond, at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Details about the alleged crime have not yet been released.

Pick has been placed on leave from his job teaching music at Cameron Elementary School in Fairfax, WTOP reported. He was dismissed as Director of Music from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Woodbridge following his arrest, the church’s pastor told WTOP.

Pick still appears on the church’s website.

This is a developing story. Witness can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.