× Road Rage on Route 1: shots fired

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was arrested and charged with firing a gun into another vehicle during a road rage incident, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The crime was reported Tuesday, August 28, at about 5:52 p.m., near Route 1 and Corporate Drive.

“The suspect said he observed the victim tailgating him, prompting him to tailgate the victim after the vehicle passed him. During the incident, the vehicles ended up side by side and the suspect grabbed his gun and shot three rounds into the victim’s vehicle,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The suspect told deputies that he saw a firearm in the victim’s hand, but no evidence was uncovered of a firearm in the victim’s possession. No one was injured during the incident.”

Following the shooting, both drivers pulled over and flagged down deputies.

“Oscar Martinez, 24, was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “He was charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a moving vehicle, shooting at a moving vehicle, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.”