Roll Up Some Chicken Salad Pinwheels

RICHMOND, Va – Chef April Gregory from Culinard, The Culinary Institute of Virginia College, made a return visit to our kitchen and walked us through making a delicious and balanced school lunch. Chef April’s Chicken Salad Pinwheels with homemade Cheese Straws were on the menu. For more information you can visit www.culinard.com;www.vc.edu/richmond

Chicken Salad Pinwheel Recipe

Ingredients

Makes 4 servings

2 cups roasted chicken, fork shredded or small diced

½ cup Greek-style yogurt or mayonnaise

⅓ cup mango chutney, chopped

Fresh lemon juice, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 flour tortillas

4 leaves leaf lettuce

1 tomato sliced thin

Directions

1. Combine chicken, yogurt, celery, scallions, lemon juice, salt and pepper, stir together and adjust seasonings.

2. Lay tortilla flat, add leaf lettuce in the center with 2 thinly sliced tomatoes on top, add chicken salad and spread onto tortilla evenly. Roll tortilla starting on the outside and roll inward.

3. Wrap tortilla in plastic refrigerate 20 minutes.

4. Slice and serve.

Cheese Straws Recipe

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ pound sharp orange Cheddar, room temperature, grated

½ cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375F

2. In a food processor, pulse dry ingredients until combined, then add cheese and butter. Process until dough becomes smooth and has the texture of Play-Doh. Alternately, make the dough in a stand mixer by creaming cheese and butter until smooth. Then combine dry ingredients in a bowl and combine with butter mixture at low speed until smooth.

3. Shape the dough into a cylinder, wrap with plastic wrap or parchment and allow to rest for 20 minutes.

4. Bring dough to room temperature and pack it into a cookie press fitted with a star disk or piping bag. (If using a piping bag spray the interior with nonstick spray helps for the dough to move through the bag easier).

5. Pipe long ribbons of dough across the baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat, about an inch apart. Then cut into six-inch lengths. Repeat with remaining dough.

6. Bake for about 13-15 minutes or until the edges just begin to brown.