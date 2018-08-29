× Search continues in Crewe for man wanted for ‘domestic’ shooting

CREWE, Va. — Police in Crewe are looking for Robert Andrew Lewis.

Lewis, according to police, is considered armed and dangerous.

When police responded to the 400 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. Tuesday night to investigate a domestic incident where shots were fired, Lewis was gone.

“The vehicle driven by the subject was located, the suspect was not located with the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said. “The suspect is still at large and possibly armed and dangerous.”

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Lewis was described as a white male, 5’11” and 150 pounds. He has green eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to cal the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Department at 434-645-9044.