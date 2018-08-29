× Violent threat leads to Richmond Community Hospital lock down

RICHMOND, Va. — Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a “viable threat of a possible future shooting on the campus.” The hospital is located on North 28th Street, near Nine Mile Road, in Richmond.

“By placing the hospital on lockdown, the safety of the patients, medical staff and essential personnel has been secured,” a hospital spokesperson said. “All visitors, hospital volunteers and non-essential personnel have safely left the campus until further notice.”

Bon Secours officials and Richmond Police are working to investigate the threat and lift the lockdown.

“The adjacent Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center for Healthy Living is part of the Richmond Community Hospital campus and all lockdown procedures apply equally to that facility, its personnel and visitors,” the spokesperson continued.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.