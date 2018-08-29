Richmond will start offering after-school programs to all young students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced a new effort to help get Richmond students off the streets.

By 2020, every elementary and middle school student in Richmond will have access to after school activities, the mayor announced Wednesday.

"This, this ladies and gentlemen is a major step in our continuing effort to care for our most valuable assets -- our children," Mayor Stoney said at Wednesday's announcement.

He said the effort will be funded by $1 million from the city, and $6 million more from organizations like Altria, Robins Foundation, and the Community Foundation.

"By 2020 all elementary and middle school students will have after school activities provided either on site or at nearby offsite programs with transportation provided," Mayor Stoney said.

Teacher Kimberly Bailey said these activities are fundamental for a student’s success.

"A lot of times some of our students in the East End, when they go home, they may not have the homework support, they may not have the nutritional support," Bailey said.

Mayor Stoney also said by 2020, Richmond Public Schools would have expanded access for extra curricular activities for 1,000 additional students.

"The future is bright with the youth in Richmond," said Bailey.