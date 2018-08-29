× Petersburg still accepting 4-year-olds for its pre-kindergarten classes

PETERSBURG, Va. – If you are a Petersburg parent interested in enrolling your 4-year-old child in pre-kindergarten, it’s not too late, according to school officials.

Petersburg City Public Schools is urging parents to apply for their child to attend the pre-K program at Westview Early Childhood Education Center for the 2018-19 school year.

The free program is for children who live in Petersburg, who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30 and whose families meet income guidelines.

“Petersburg prekindergarten is a free, full-day program of engaging, hands-on education that prepares students to succeed in kindergarten and beyond,” said school spokesperson Leigh Ann McKelway.

Free transportation is provided for all students accepted into Westview Early Childhood Education Center, as well as free breakfasts, lunches and snacks.

The school day lasts from 9:05 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

If you would like to register your child for pre-K, click here or call (804)-861-1274.