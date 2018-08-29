Motorcyclist killed in South Richmond crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a crash in South Richmond, according to police.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:48 p.m. in the 1700 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

The male driver was heading southbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and appeared to have struck a tree, according to police.

The motorcycle skidded about 75 feet to the intersection of Westover Hills and Caledonia Road before coming to a stop, according to sources.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to their injuries. Police have not identified the identity of the driver at this time.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating the fatal crash.

The nearby Boulevard (Nickel) Bridge is Open. Westover Hills Boulevard will be closed in both directions until approximately midnight, according to police.