RICHMOND, Va. — With the opening of the Howardena Pindell: What Remains to Be Seen, exhibition comes a history July at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Dr. Monroe E. Harris, Jr., D.M.D., was elected as president of the Board of Trustees the first African-American to hold this position in the 82 year history of the institution. In addition to serving on the Board of Trustees at VMFA for five years, Dr. Harris served as executive vice president and vice president of the Board of Trustees, and as president of the Foundation Board of Directors, he succeeded Michael J. Schewel. Dr. Harris says he looks forward to expanding For 30 years, Dr. Harris has been an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Richmond and a partner in the practice of Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery. For more details about Dr. Harris’s election visit https://www.vmfa.museum/pressroom/news/dr-monroe-e-harris-jr-elected-president-vmfas-board-trustees/

The work of groundbreaking, multidisciplinary artist Howardena Pindell opened August 25, 20 18 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Howardena Pindell: What Remains To Be Seen is the first major survey of the New York–based artist’s five-decades-long career. The exhibit is organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and co-curated by Valerie Cassel Oliver, VMFA Sydney and Frances Lewis family curator of modern and contemporary art, and Naomi Beckwith, Marilyn and Larry Fields curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, features Pindell’s early figurative paintings, abstract and conceptual works, as well as personal and political art. It traces themes and visual experiments that run throughout her work up to the present and includes her photography, video, film and performance art. The exhibition will be on display in VMFA’s Evans Court and 21st Century Galleries through September 25, 2018, and is free to the public. For more information call 804-340-1400 or visit www.vmfa.museum.