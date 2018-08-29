Hotel Madison Cooking

RICHMOND, Va. – You have the chance to take a trip and visit the beautiful Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg, Va and enjoy a tasty preview of their new menu. Head Chef Brian Collins shared a selection of his favorite dishes including French Toast style Grit Cakes featuring crispy pork belly and poached eggs. For more information on the Hotel Madison you can visit www.hotelmadison.com  