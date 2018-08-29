× Here’s why this Midlothian ABC store is closing for more than two months

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — There’s good news and bad news about the ABC store in Midlothian Woodlake Commons Shopping Center.

The good news is that the 3,000 square foot store standing at 7028 Woodlake Commons Loop will receive new shelving, counters and flooring as well as a 41 percent expansion – adding 4,240 square feet and allowing for an increased selection of liquor brands and products.

The bad news is that the renovations, which begin on labor day, will take a few months to complete. The store is expected to reopen in November and hopes to provide a “more efficient and pleasant shopping experience” for customers, according to Chief Retail Operations Officer Jeff Reeder.

During the closure, customers can shop for spirits at the following nearby ABC stores:

• 13113 Rittenhouse Drive at The Village at Swift Creek in Midlothian

• 14229 Midlothian Turnpike at Ivymont Square Shopping Center in Midlothian

• 15127 Patrick Henry Highway at Village Square Shopping Center in Amelia